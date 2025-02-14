Rashmika Mandanna drops ‘Chhaava’ BTS featuring Vicky Kaushal, Laxman Utekar

Actress Rashmika Mandanna on Friday shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her latest release Chhaava, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna. “She is fierce - she is powerful - she is graceful - she is a true queen,” wrote Rashmika alongside the photos, reflecting on her character, Maharani Yesubai, in the Laxman Utekar directorial.

Rashmika looks gorgeous as Maharani Yesubai in a green sari in one of the photos. “A girl from the south playing Maharani Yesubai. That was something I never had on my radar...Never thought it was possible,” wrote Rashmika, recalling her first meeting with Utekar.

Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar appear engrossed in a conversation on the set of Chhaava.

Rashmika shared a selfie with the cast and crew of the film that hit theatres today.

In an accompanying note, Rashmika called her co-star Vicky Kaushal “a true star”. Chhaava stars Vicky as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s eldest son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While Rashmika plays Vicky’s wife in the biopic, Akshaye essays the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Rashmika shared a photo of her getting ready for shooting a sequence of the film. She sported a large red bindi and a peshwai nath.

Also starring Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Divya Dutta, Chhaava is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The music for the film is composed by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.