‘Clash between two cinema cultures’: Ram Gopal Varma on ‘Dhurandhar 2’ and ‘Toxic’ release

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Sunday addressed the upcoming release of Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups on March 19, saying that it’s a “brutal clash between two cultures of cinema”.

In a long note on X, the 63-year-old filmmaker wrote, “THE #Dhuroxic PARK NO, I am not talking about TWO BIG FILMS #Dhurandhar2 and #Toxic releasing on March 19th. I am actually talking about a NEVER BEFORE SEEN or EXPERIENCED mythical archetype EXPLODING in the GRAND ARENA of INDIAN CINEMAS. It is a BATTLE between DAVID AND GOLIATH.”

“I strongly believe that #Dhuroxic is not about North against South, not Bollywood against Sandalwood. It is actually a brutal clash between two CULTURES , not of regions, but of cinema. The principal difference between the two is that #Dhurandhar respects the audience’s intelligence and #Toxic presumes their dumbness...#Dhurandhar a reported 130 cr DAVID film (both versions together cost some 260 cr) hit some 1500 cr, proving that the so called MASSES are actually far more INTELLIGENT than what the MASALA MERCHANTS ever imagined,” Varma added.

Varma, who previously heaped praise on Dhurandhar, sarcastically said that he is waiting to see whether “India is Dhurandhar or Toxic”.

“DISCLAIMER: NO, it is not my love for @AdityaDharFilms which made me write this, but it is my HOPE for INDIAN CINEMA. I am waiting with bated breath for MARCH 19th to know if INDIA is 'DHURANDHAR' or 'TOXIC',” he wrote.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the blockbuster spy thriller headlined by Ranveer Singh. The film, which hit theatres in December 2025, went on to cross the Rs 1,000-crore mark at the box office.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan. Set in Pakistan's Lyari town, the spy thriller revolves around an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

Toxic, on the other hand, is directed by Geetu Mohandas. It features Yash in the role of a fierce gangster who rises to power in a kingdom of betrayal and fear.

Billed as a “fairy tale for grown-ups”, Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for Moothon and Liar’s Dice. It also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Toxic will also star Akshay Oberoi in a key role. Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, and it will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.