Government blocks Telegram messaging app until June 22 ahead of NEET-UG re-exam

The Centre has temporarily blocked access to the Telegram messaging app in India until June 22 and ordered the platform to disable editing of already-posted messages until June 30, citing concerns over exam-related fraud ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued the directions following recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which said Telegram had been used by organised cheating and cyber fraud networks to spread false claims of question paper leaks and defraud candidates.

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The ministry of education said the platform had been used to "defraud candidates" appearing for the medical entrance examination.

The NTA welcomed the measures, describing them as targeted and time-bound interventions adopted after other efforts, including large-scale takedowns of channels and groups, failed to adequately address the issue.

The NTA statement noted that it welcomed the two directions from the Government of India:

"(a) a direction under Section 69 A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, restricting access to the Telegram platform in India for a defined and limited period ending 22 June 2026, covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath; and

(b) a direction requiring the platform to disable, in India, the message-editing feature in respect of messages already posted, for a defined period ending 30 June 2026, addressing the specific structural feature through which the platform has been used to fabricate after-the-event “paper leak” evidence in respect of national examinations."

Why Telegram came under scrutiny

The NTA said months of monitoring revealed that several Telegram channels were allegedly being used to promote fake question papers and fraudulent offers targeting students and their families.

Channels carrying names such as "PAPER LEAKED NEET", "Re-NEET 2026", "Private Mafia" and "REE NEET MAFIAA" allegedly claimed to offer access to the examination paper and sought payments ranging from a few thousand rupees to several lakh rupees.

The agency reiterated that no NEET question paper exists outside the secured examination process.

"The promise of any such material is, in every instance, a fraud," the statement said.

Editing feature under lens

A key concern for authorities was Telegram's message-editing feature, which the NTA said had been exploited to create misleading evidence of paper leaks.

According to the agency, channel administrators could post a message before an examination and later edit it after the test concluded by inserting the actual question paper while retaining the original timestamp. Screenshots of such altered posts were then circulated as purported proof that the paper had been leaked before the exam.

NTA described these as fabricated "paper leak" artefacts and said temporarily disabling the feature would help prevent the creation and spread of such content.

Crackdown on fraud networks

The NTA credited the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs for coordinating action against Telegram-based fraud operations. Several channels, groups and bots linked to misinformation campaigns and fake paper leak claims have already been taken down, it said.

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The agency also highlighted recent action by state authorities. Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit issued an advisory on June 9, warning students against fraudulent paper leak claims, while Ahmedabad City Cyber Crime Branch arrested members of an inter-state cyber fraud gang allegedly operating multiple Telegram channels. Investigators said the network handled transactions worth around Rs 1.5 crore and contacted nearly 1,000 mobile numbers within a month.

NTA reassures students ahead of June 21 exam

The NTA has urged students not to trust social media rumours or individuals claiming to have access to the examination paper.

On June 15, the agency posted a warning on X: "Don't let rumours decide your NEET (UG) 2026 journey."

It added: "No one, repeat, no one has access to the question paper before the exam."

Acknowledging that many students use Telegram for legitimate educational and personal purposes, the NTA said it "sincerely regrets the inconvenience" caused by the restrictions.

"The security of the examination is unaffected by the action taken; it is, in fact, the very purpose of the action," the statement said.

The agency said the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be held as scheduled on June 21 and advised candidates to rely only on official communications and report suspicious approaches to cybercrime authorities.