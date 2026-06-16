Netflix renews Tina Fey-starrer comedy series ‘The Four Seasons’ for Season 3

Netflix has renewed comedy series The Four Seasons for a third season, with co-creators Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield returning as showrunners.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring a third season of The Four Seasons to life,” the showrunners said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who watched. Middle-aged people, LFG!”

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The renewal comes after the release of Season 2, which followed the longtime friend group as they continued their travel tradition following the death of Nick, played by Steve Carell, at the end of the first season.

Tracey Pakosta, vice president of U.S. comedy series at Netflix, praised the creative team and cast following the renewal announcement.

“It’s been a joy watching the chaotic, beautiful journey of these lifelong friends,” Pakosta said. “Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield have a magical way of blending heart and sharp humor, making us feel like part of the inner circle. Audiences have fallen in love with these characters and this legendary cast’s electric chemistry. We’re thrilled to keep the vacation going for Season 3.”

Season 2 saw Kate (Fey), Jack (Will Forte), Danny (Colman Domingo), Claude (Marco Calvani), Ginny (Erika Henningsen) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver) navigate personal challenges and evolving relationships while travelling to locations including upstate New York, the Jersey Shore and Trento, Italy.

The season finale introduced a new character, Gianpiero, played by David Tennant, who meets Anne in the closing moments of the episode. Fey hinted at the possibilities for Anne's future relationships.

“When you have a relationship later in life, you’re not choosing a father for a baby; you’re just having a relationship, and you might choose someone very different,” she said.

Fey also indicated that Ginny would continue to be part of the group if the series moves forward as planned. “If we get to make more of these, she will remain a part of the friend group,” she said.