Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ trailer promises a massy spy thriller brimming with swag and gore

Ranveer Singh’s Indian spy, described as the ‘wrath of god’, embarks on a gory mission in Pakistan in the upcoming film Dhurandhar, the first trailer of which, dropped on Tuesday, offers an action-packed ride full of pulse-pounding sequences.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and R. Madhavan.

The four-minute-seven-second trailer introduces Rampal’s character, Major Iqbal of Pakistan’s ISI. Described as the ‘angel of death’, Iqbal vows a deadly attack on India while torturing a man whose body is pierced with pins.

The trailer introduces Madhavan as Indian intelligence officer Ajay Sanyal. Akshaye Khanna appears as Rehman Dakait, another brutal man stomping a man to death. Sanjay Dutt makes his entry, stepping out of a car, cigarette in hand. He plays SP Chaudhary Aslam.

Produced by Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is a collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Inspired by true events, the film is reportedly set in the 1970s and 1980s and revolves around Indian spies.

While Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, Madhavan recently appeared in the Netflix film Aap Jaisa Koi.

Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, appeared in Housefull 5. He has Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab in the pipeline.

While Akshaye Khanna’s latest film appearance was in the Vicky Kaushal-led historical drama Chhaava, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the supernatural thriller Nikita Roy, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha.

Aditya Dhar, known for his 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, last donned the director’s hat for the 2024 film Article 375.

Dhurandhar is set to release theatrically on 5 December.