Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ registers slight increase in daily domestic collections on Day 26

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s latest directorial Dhurandhar registered a slight increase in its daily domestic collections on Tuesday, its 26th day in theatres, as per latest trade reports.

After collecting Rs 10.5 crore at the domestic box office on Monday, the film earned Rs 11.25 crore nett on Tuesday, as per box office data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

At the time the report was published on Wednesday, the Ranveer Singh-led espionage thriller had earned Rs 712.25 crore nett at the domestic box office, Sacnilk reported.

Dhurandhar has maintained a steady momentum at the box office, smashing several records.

The action drama is the highest grossing film of the year and the first Hindi film to enter the Rs 700-crore club in India. Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest grossing film of Ranveer’s career. The film is also the seventh highest grossing Indian film worldwide, trailing blockbusters like Jawan, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR and Dangal.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. The film stars Ranveer Singh as agent Hamza Ali Mazari.

Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan round off the cast of Dhurandhar.

Released on 5 December, the film has earned over Rs 1100 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.