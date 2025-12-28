‘Dhurandhar’ eclipses ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ three days in a row

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was eclipsed by Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar at the domestic box office for the third day in a row, trade figures show.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romcom began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 7.25 crore nett on Day 1, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. It earned Rs 5.25 crore nett on Day 2, followed by another Rs 5.25 crore nett on Day 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar earned almost quadruple the earnings of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on Saturday, earning Rs 20.5 crore nett on Day 23.

The film has earned Rs 668 crore nett so far domestically. The spy thriller earned Rs 207.25 crore nett in Week 1, followed by 253.25 crore nett in Week 2 and Rs 173 crore nett in Week 3.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri revolves around Kartik Aaryan’s Ray and Ananya Panday’s Rumi who meet on a vacation, fall in love and undergo heartbreak, before eventually reuniting.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Inspired by real events, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, meanwhile, has earned Rs 126.65 crore nett in India in nine days of theatrical run. The third instalment in Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar franchise, Fire and Ash has earned USD 566.8 million globally.