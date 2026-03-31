‘Dhurandhar 2’ inches towards Rs 1,500-crore mark globally

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge is inching towards the Rs 1,500 crore-mark worldwide, as per latest trade figures.

The Aditya Dhar-directed espionage thriller has so far earned Rs 1,394.20 crore worldwide, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. On Day 12, Monday, the film raked in Rs 25.30 crore nett in India. The film’s total domestic collection stood at Rs 872.17 crore nett at the time the report was published on Tuesday.

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Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the collections of the first film (Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide), becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Only three films now rank above the sequel — Aamir Khan’s Dangal, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film of all time with a worldwide gross of Rs 2,070 crore. It is followed by Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, which earned Rs 1,788 crore gross in 2017. Allu Arjun’s 2024 blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule occupies the third spot with a worldwide gross of Rs 1,742 crore gross.

Set in Karachi’s Lyari area, known for its history of gang conflicts and turf wars, the original Dhurandhar revolved around Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), an Indian spy who infiltrates a mafia gang in Karachi and carries out covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror incidents, including the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel traces the rise of Hamza in Karachi’s underworld, while also exploring his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his transformation into a covert operative.

Released on March 19, the film also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.