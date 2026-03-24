Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ earns over Rs 800 crore worldwide in 5 days

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the Rs 800-crore mark at the global box office since its March 19 release, as per latest trade reports.

At the time the report was published on Tuesday, the spy thriller had raked in Rs 840.20 crore globally. The film’s total domestic collection stood at Rs 536.69 crore nett, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

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On its first Monday, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 65 crore nett in India. The film opened to Rs 102.55 crore Rs nett in India. In fact, the Aditya Dhar directorial emerged as the first Hindi film to record a single-day collection of over Rs 100 crore nett, two days in a row.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already crossed the lifetime collections of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 601.54 crore), Aamir Khan’s PK (Rs 792 crore), Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 (Rs 686 crore), Salman Khan’s Sultan (Rs 607.84 crore) and Prabhas’s Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Rs 671.77 crore), as per Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar 2 sees Ranveer reprising his role as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi.

Set in Lyari, Karachi, a region known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the original Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also exploring his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.