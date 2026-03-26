Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ breaches Rs 1,000-crore mark globally in seven days

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office in just seven days, becoming the joint fastest Indian film to reach the milestone alongside Pushpa 2.

The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller The film opened to a collection of Rs 145.55 crore nett on March 19 (including paid previews) and ent on to add Rs 308.57 crore nett to its collection over the weekend. On its first Monday, the daily earnings dropped to Rs 65 crore nett in India. On its first Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 56.55 crore nett in India.

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On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 47.70 crore nett in India.

It also emerged as the biggest first-week grosser in a single language within its opening weekend itself, surpassing the Rs 425 crore Hindi nett first-week total of Pushpa 2.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed over Rs 745 crore in India, marking the highest domestic total for a Bollywood film in its first week. Overseas, the film has collected upwards of Rs 260 crore gross in the same period, setting a new benchmark for an Indian title in international markets.

Globally, the film’s seven-day total now stands at over Rs 1,000 crore, placing it among the biggest first-week performers in world cinema. The current highest seven-day worldwide gross remains with Pushpa 2, which earned Rs 1011 crore gross.

With this achievement, Dhurandhar 2 becomes the 10th Indian film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. Among Hindi-language films, it is the fifth to do so after Pathaan, Jawan, Dhurandhar, and Dangal.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge sees Ranveer reprising his role as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi.

Set in Lyari, Karachi, a region known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the original Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also exploring his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.