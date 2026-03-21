Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar 2’ crosses Rs 300-crore mark globally in two days

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark at the global box office within just two days of release, decimating its competition, Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

The Aditya Dhar directorial, starring Ranveer Singh, has continued its steady run at the domestic box office. According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 80.72 crore nett across all languages on Day 2.

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On the opening day, the film had earned Rs 102.55 crore nett. With Rs 43 crore nett from paid previews, the total domestic collection of the spy thriller stands at Rs 226.27 crore nett.

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to receive a boost in earnings on Day 3 due to the release of its Telugu and Tamil versions, which had been delayed due to last-minute dubbing and certification issues. While the Hindi version released earlier, the southern versions have now begun contributing incrementally to overall collections.

The sequel’s performance marks a sharp jump from its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which had opened at Rs 28 crore.

Globally, the film has posted a total of Rs 331 crore gross within two days, including Rs 267 crore gross from India and Rs 64 crore gross from overseas markets.

Director Aditya Dhar has said he is feeling deeply overwhelmed by the outpouring of appreciation. On Thursday, the film’s team organised a special screening in Mumbai, with the cast and crew in attendance. After the event, actor Rakesh Bedi shared a video on Instagram, offering a glimpse of the interactions that followed the screening.

The video also shows Aditya reflecting on the film’s journey and the response it has garnered so far.

In the clip, Aditya is heard saying to the team, “Thank you to those who believed in me, starting from Jyoti Deshpande, and of course, my HODs, my cast members, actors, and everyone who has given their heart and soul to the film.”

“I am overwhelmed with all the responses coming in and even the memes. But I genuinely want to thank everyone for being here, supporting us, and being part of this journey. This wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you so much,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, has seen its box office momentum impacted amid the clash. The film collected Rs 9.25 crore nett on Day 2, taking its total India net to Rs 44 crore nett, according to Sacnilk.

Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the actioner was advanced to March 19 after Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was postponed amid the West Asian conflict.