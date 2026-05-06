Salman Khan to reunite with Kareena Kapoor in Raj & DK’s superhero film: Report

Actor Salman Khan is set to reunite with Kareena Kapoor for an upcoming superhero film with the director duo Raj & DK, as per reports.

According to Variety India, Kareena is currently in advanced discussions with the filmmaker duo to take on the film’s lead role. Salman reportedly contacted her directly, which helped accelerate the talks.

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However, while Kareena hasn’t officially signed the project yet, she has responded positively and is keen on the project.

Earlier, there were reports that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was being considered to star opposite Salman.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri and Mythri Movie Makers, the yet-to-be-titled project will see Salman in a new avatar as an ageing superhero. When unexpected circumstances drag him back into action, he is drawn into a larger battle.

The upcoming project would mark Salman and Kareena’s fifth collaboration. The duo have previously worked together in movies Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kyon Ki…, Main Aur Mrs Khanna and Bodyguard.

Salman is currently shooting for Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC63, along with Nayanthara. He is also gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi (previously titled Battle of Galwan), which is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15.

Kareena will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra. Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie marks Kareena’s 68th film in her 25-year career.