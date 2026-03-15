Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar 2’ challenges ‘Baahubali 2’ paid preview collection record

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is witnessing a strong surge in advance ticket sales ahead of its theatrical release on March 19, with trade figures suggesting the action sequel could challenge some of the biggest opening benchmarks in recent Indian box office history.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film has already grossed Rs 24.20 crore gross in domestic paid previews, including blocked seats, placing it second on the all-time India chart.

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The record continues to be held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with Rs 30 crore gross.

In overseas markets, particularly North America, the film is also showing strong early traction. Dhurandhar 2 is currently trending towards a USD 1.31 million premiere in the United States. The all-time North American premiere record is held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (USD 4.3 million).

The advance booking figures for the sequel mark a significant leap from its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which recorded Rs 2.5 crore nett in India premiere collections and USD 0.52 million in the US.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar, which released in theatres on December 5 2025, opened to Rs 28 crore nett in India. It went on to collect Rs 103 crore nett in its opening weekend and finished its theatrical run with Rs 838.5 crore nett haul in India and grossed Rs 1,303 crore worldwide.

Set in Pakistan’s Lyari town, the spy thriller centres on an Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

The sequel sees Ranveer Singh returning as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, alongside Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi, all reprising their roles from the original film.

Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Ali Mazari returns to seek revenge in the sequel. The trailer offers a glimpse of Ranveer taking the reins in Pakistan’s Lyari town, following the death of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). The trailer also gives viewers a glimpse of Hamza’s past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, as he trains to become a spy.