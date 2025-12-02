‘I respect every culture’: Ranveer Singh apologises for imitating Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ performance

Actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday issued an apology after his imitation of Kantara star Rishab Shetty’s performance in the film’s climax scene at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025 in Goa sparked outrage on social media.

Soon after a video of Ranveer and Rishab’s interaction went viral on social media, a section of netizens slammed the former for his insensitive and disrespectful act. Ranveer also drew flak for his inadequate knowledge of Tulunadu Daivaradhane beliefs, after he referred to Chamundi Mata as a ghost and mimicked her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rishab, too, came under fire for not objecting to Ranveer’s behaviour and instead laughing along.

In his apology, Ranveer wrote, “My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

Instagram

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara, also written and fronted by Shetty.

Shetty reprises his role as the protagonist in Kantara: Chapter 1. The film features Shetty as a tribal leader, Berme, who protects his community as well as the other subjects of the kingdom from the tyranny of their rulers.

The film tells a fictional story inspired by the traditions and conflicts surrounding human-forest relationships in coastal Karnataka, specifically focussing on the practice of Bhoota Kola.

In Kantara and Kantara: Chapter 1, ‘Daivas’ are the ancient deities who are an integral part of the Tuluva tradition of Dhaivaradhane, a practice revered in Karnataka's coastal region.

Shetty won the National Film Award for Best Actor last year for his performance in Kantara. Kantara: Chapter 2 is already in the works.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the 5 December release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.