Rani Mukerji to make appearance on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ S4

Actress Rani Mukerji is set to appear as a guest in the upcoming episode of the Kapil Sharma-hosted Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, Season 3.

A teaser shared by the streamer on Instagram shows Mukerji announcing her appearance in the upcoming episode. In a humorous banter, she jokes that she hasn’t come to deal with any case, but to take Kapil’s case instead. She is later joined by host Kapil Sharma, and together they confirm the episode’s date.

“Guess what? Rani Mukherjee aa rahi hai lene Kapil ka case. Watch Rani Mukherjee, on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Coming 24 January, 8 PM, only on Netflix,” reads the caption.

The current season of the celebrity show sees Sharma stepping into multiple characters, including GenZ Baba, Tau ji, Raja and Mantri ji, catering to viewers across age groups.

Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek join Sharma this season. Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu also feature in the show.

The third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premiered on June 21, 2025 and ran till September 2025, featured Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant and Akshay Kumar as guests.

Mukerji is set to return as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in her upcoming film Mardaani 3, slated to hit theatres on January 30.