Hope ‘Alpha’ receives the same love from audiences as 'Main Vaapas Aaunga': Sharvari

Actress Sharvari has said that she is overwhelmed by the love Main Vaapas Aaunga has received and hopes audiences shower the same affection on her upcoming film, Alpha.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, hit theatres on June 12.

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“I’ve honestly been overwhelmed by the love that Main Vaapas Aaunga is receiving from all quarters. As an actor, you dream of being part of stories that connect with people deeply, and seeing audiences appreciate my performance so wholeheartedly is incredibly humbling and deeply fulfilling,” Sharavari said in a statement.

In Main Vaapas Aaunga, Naseeruddin Shah plays an ageing man who is unable to get over the memories of a woman he loved and lost during the Partition of India in 1947. As he lies on his deathbed, longing for one final reunion, his grandson (Diljit Dosanjh) attempts to piece together the unfinished love story his grandfather is desperately trying to recount.

Sharvari stars as the younger version of Shah’s lost love, while Vedang Raina essays the younger version of Shah’s character.

Crediting Ali for her performance’s success, Sharvari said, “I’m grateful to Imtiaz Ali sir for this huge moment in my career, and I feel all the credit for the success of Main Vaapas Aaunga belongs to him.”

“As a captain of the ship, his vision and his passion for this heartfelt story have resonated with people across the country.. .I’m eternally grateful to him for believing in me and to everyone who has watched this special film and embraced it with so much warmth,” she added.

“Moments like these remind me why I fell in love with movies and acting: cinema can spread so much joy and connect us as humans,” Sharvari noted.

Hoping for a similar response to her upcoming film Alpha, in which she stars alongside Alia Bhatt, Sharvari said, “Main Vaapas Aaunga and Alpha winning hearts within a period of one month would be a dream come true for me! Right now.”

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the YRF spy thriller is scheduled to release in theatres on July 3.