‘Industry waiting for them to fall’: Ram Gopal Varma on Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam’s success after ‘Dhurandhar’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently said that people are jealous of director Aditya Dhar and wife, actress Yami Gautam, and are waiting for them to fail in the industry.

During an interview with Rediff, Varma heaped praise on Aditya for his filmmaking prowess and said that his vision has revolutionised the way films unfold on the big screen.

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“You have to understand what Aditya Dhar has done to the movie business. He has changed the entire grammar of storytelling on screen. Our movies will never be the same again, and I am talking about all the languages, not only Hindi. In Telugu, many of the forthcoming big-budget action films are undergoing massive reshooting. Which means huge budgetary liabilities. So, of course, they hate him. He has forced them to get out of their comfort zones, and that costs a helluva lot of money,” Varma, who has been praising Aditya ever since the release of his film Dhurandhar, said.

Varma also spoke about Yami, who has been receiving applause for her role in the courtroom drama Haq.

Inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case, Haq revolves around a Muslim woman’s legal battle for maintenance after divorce. The film is produced by Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios, and also features Emraan Hashmi, Vartika Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and Danish Husain in pivotal roles.

“Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam will have to move forward with extra caution. The film industry is waiting for them to fumble and fall,” Varma added.

Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar featured an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and R. Madhavan alongside Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.

Set in Pakistan’s Lyari town, the spy thriller centres on an Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

A sequel to the film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to release on March 19.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film will be released in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Initially Dhurandhar 2 was set to clash against Yash’s Toxic at the box office. However, makers of the Kannada-language actioner postponed the release of the film to June.