‘Dhurandhar 2’ will be biggest multi-starrer of Indian cinema: Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi-starrer ever in the history of Indian cinema, director Ram Gopal Varma said on Monday, adding that the first film has left an ‘enormous’ impact on the audience’s mind.

“Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi-starrer ever, in the history of cinema, because each and every character in the first film has become enormously huge in the audience's mind, in terms of both their value and impact, which is what true stardom is really about. In the first part, the characters could have been small or big but now all of them have become giant superstars and hence #Dhurandhar2 will be the biggest muti-starrer ever,” wrote Varma on X.

The Satya director had earlier said that the box office success of Dhurandhar played a crucial role in stopping the ‘invasion’ of Bollywood by southern film industries.

“The fire ball of the Southies invasion into Bollywood has been kicked back by @adityadharfilms left foot, named #Dhurandhar and now his right foot getting ready with #Dhurandhar 2 … From what I saw of the 2nd part, if the 1st scared them, the 2nd will terrify them,” reads Varma’s post on X.

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan.

Set in Pakistan's Lyari town, the spy thriller centres on an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

The action drama smashed many box office records after its release. It emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2025, the highest grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career and the fourth-highest grossing Indian film of all time.

The sequel to Dhurandhar will release in theatres on March 19. Dhurandhar 2 is set to clash with K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups at the box office.