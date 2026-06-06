Ram Charan-starrer ‘Peddi’ crosses Rs 150-crore mark globally in two days

Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in worldwide box office collections. The sports drama is now inching closer to surpassing the lifetime earnings of Charan’s previous release, Game Changer (Rs 186.28 crore gross).

On Day 2, the film collected Rs 26.90 crore nett from 10,113 shows, marking a 47.3 per cent drop from its opening-day. The film had debuted with Rs 51 crore nett on Thursday.

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With an additional Rs 18.50 crore nett from paid premieres, the two-day India total stands Rs 96.40 crore nett.

Language-wise, the original Telugu version remained the primary driver, contributing Rs 24.20 crore nett with 52 per cent occupancy across 4,950 shows. The Hindi version added Rs 2.25 crore nett from 4,220 shows at 14 per cent occupancy, while the Tamil version brought in Rs 25 lakh.

Kannada and Malayalam versions earned Rs 17 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively.

With current figures, the gross collections of Peddi stand at Rs 114.49 crore in India and Rs 150.49 crore gross worldwide.

Occupancy also declined to 32.8 per cent on Day 2 from 45.5 per cent on opening day. Despite the dip, the film continued to lead the box office over new releases including Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Bandar.

The Varun Dhawan-starrer romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, earned Rs 7.50 crore nett on Day 1 across 9,081 shows. Its total Day 1 gross reached Rs 9 crore in India. With overseas earnings of Rs 2 crore gross, the global haul stands at Rs 11 crore gross.

Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, opened to a modest start, collecting Rs 50 lakh nett on Day 1 across 1,365 shows. Its India gross stood at Rs 60 lakh on opening day.