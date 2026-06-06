Cine workers’ body calls for action against Shilpa Shinde for false harassment allegation

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) Friday condemned Shilpa Shinde’s recent confession that she made false sexual harassment allegations the producer of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

The body has called on Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene and take strict action.

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In a statement posted on Instagram, AICWA said Shilpa’s admission that she made false sexual harassment allegations against Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer Sanjay Kohli was a matter of “concern” for the Bollywood and television fraternity.

“A false sexual harassment allegation can cause irreparable damage to a person’s reputation, family, children, career, and mental well-being. Such accusations can permanently tarnish an individual’s image and have devastating consequences not only for the accused but also for their family members and loved ones.”

“The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) believes that if a person knowingly makes false allegations, it not only harms the accused but also undermines the credibility of genuine victims who come forward seeking justice,”AICWA said.

“Such incidents can create doubt around legitimate complaints and make it more difficult for real survivors of harassment within the Bollywood film industry to be heard and believed,” AICWA added.

“It is important to make it clear that not all women make false allegations. Thousands of women in the film and television industry have genuinely faced harassment and exploitation and deserve support, respect, and justice. The actions of one individual should never be used to discredit or question the experiences of genuine victims,” AICWA noted

“Truth, fairness, and justice must prevail. False allegations and genuine harassment are both serious matters, and the law must deal with each appropriately,” AICWA signed off.

On Thursday, Shilpa Shinde sparked controversy after admitting during a podcast with comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa that she had filed a false sexual harassment complaint against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli a decade ago. Shinde said she felt “cornered” after leaving the show and not receiving her dues, and viewed the allegation as a last resort. She added that the dispute was eventually settled and her payments were cleared.

The confession comes months after her surprise return to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! in 2025. Shinde also said she now shares a cordial relationship with the producers and the show’s team.

Following the confession, actress Hina Khan in her Instagram Stories, slammed Shipla for her “unbothered, unfiltered, unapologetic” admission that she had levelled false sexual harassment allegations a decade ago as a last resort to recover her pending dues.

“Women are supporting such absurd and lowly action just because a woman they support has admitted it. Dude this is a crime, what if the victim would hv committed suicide out of embarrassment or his marriage would have fallen apart? Are u guys out of your mind,” she wrote in an Instagram story.