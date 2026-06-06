Fifa lifts ban on disposable water bottles in stadiums, sealed reusable containers allowed

Fifa made a ruckus when it announced a ban on outside water containers at World Cup events this summer, but the organization walked at least part of the prohibition back on Friday, saying fans are allowed to bring sealed disposable water bottles into stadiums.

Hard-sided, resealable water containers will remain off limits.

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"Each spectator can bring with them one 20 ounce (560ml) soft, plastic disposable factory-sealed water bottle into the stadium," World Cup 2026 chief operating officer Heimo Schirgi announced on social media. "What is not allowed are hard-sided resealable water containers, which could pose a safety and security risk."

The shift should quiet some of the concerns from health experts, who warned of heat-related health issues arising due to hot temperatures. And it allows FIFA to keep an array of hard, painful objects from being used as projectiles should fans become unruly during any matches.

"Fifa is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff," the organization had said earlier in the week.

Fifa had announced hydration breaks for the players after heat safety concerns first arose. But little had been done to address fan safety. That continued a trend from past events; fans were not allowed to bring bottles into stadiums at the Qatar World Cup four years ago.

The recent change will pair with previously outlined precautions -- misting stations, fans, hydration stations, and cooling tents - to help cash-strapped fans avoid potential price gouging through concession stands, though Fifa has said that "pricing for water bottles for the Fifa World Cup 2026 will remain consistent with other events held at each stadium."