‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao gets trapped in time loop ahead of wedding with Wamiqa Gabbi

Rajkummar Rao plays a groom-to-be trapped in a time loop ahead of his wedding with Wamiqa Gabbi’s Titli in the trailer of their upcoming comedy drama film Bhool Chuk Maaf, dropped by the makers on Thursday.

The two-minute-50-seconds-long video shows Rajkummar Rao determined to land a government job to marry his girlfriend. Once he secures it, wedding preparations begin. Eager to get married on the 30th of a month, he wakes up each day to the same haldi ceremony, confused as to why the wedding day never arrives. As chaos unfolds, the trailer ends with Rao hoping the big day will finally come.

Described as a romantic comedy, the upcoming film, produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, is written and directed by Karan Sharma.

Reacting to the trailer in the comments section of the Instagram post of the makers, Raashii Khanna wrote, “Love, All the best guys.” Sharvari also congratulated the team following the trailer drop.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, while Wamiqa Gabbi's most recent release was Kalees’s Baby John.

Rajkummar also has Pulkit’s upcoming directorial Malik in the pipeline. The action-thriller is set to hit theatres on June 20.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is slated to hit theatres on May 9.