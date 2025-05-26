Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ crosses Rs 25-crore mark in opening weekend

Karan Sharma’s Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, has crossed the Rs 25-crore mark at the domestic box office on the third day of theatrical run, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The time-loop comedy, which opened in theatres on Friday with Rs 7 crore nett in domestic box office collections, earned Rs 9.5 crore nett on Saturday, followed by Rs 11.25 crore nett on Sunday, taking the total India collection to Rs 27.75 crore nett.

Bhool Chuk Maaf recorded an overall 19.36 per cent occupancy on its opening day, which increased to 25.18 per cent on Saturday and 30 per cent on Sunday.

Bhool Chuk Maaf revolves around a man who finds himself reliving the day before his wedding after being caught in a time loop. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Raghuvir Yadav and Seema Pawah in key roles.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning earned Rs 7 crore nett on Sunday, taking its 8-day collection in India to Rs 72.3 crore nett. The spy thriller has earned USD 204 million worldwide so far, with USD 77 million at the American box office and USD 124 million from international markets.

On the other hand, Final Destination: Bloodlines earned Rs 4 crore nett on Sunday, taking the total India collection to Rs 43.10 crore nett. The film has raked in USD 187 million globally so far.