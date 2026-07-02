Rajinikanth's ‘Jailer 2’ to hit theatres worldwide in October

Rajinikanth's much-awaited Jailer 2 is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 15, production banner Sun Pictures announced on Thursday.

"One name to rule the game! #Jailer2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15," the banner posted on X alongside a teaser of the upcoming film.

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Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide. Rajinikanth reprises his role as the formidable 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, while Ramya Krishnan returns as his wife, Vijaya. Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal are also set to reprise their cameo appearances.

The original film followed retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, who is forced out of a peaceful retirement after his son, an honest police officer investigating an idol-smuggling racket, goes missing and is presumed dead.

Apart from Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International.