Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite for Sundar C’s next film ‘Thalaivar 173’

Tamil cinema icons Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are set to collaborate after more than four decades in a new film directed by Sundar C. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, the project is being produced by Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and will be released by Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027.

The announcement was made by RKFI on Tuesday through a press release that described the film as a milestone collaboration.

“This landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan - a bond that continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike,” read the statement.

“Commemorating 44 years of Raajkamal Films International, #Thalaivar173 unites Superstar Rajinikanth’s magnetic screen presence with Sundar C’s direction, in a landmark production envisioned by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran,” it further said.

The upcoming film marks the first on-screen reunion of Rajinikanth and Haasan in 46 years. Director Sundar C has previously worked with both stars — Rajinikanth in Arunachalam and Haasan in the acclaimed Anbe Sivam.

Kamal Haasan had confirmed the news of the upcoming reunion with Rajinikanth during the NEXA SIIMA Awards 2025 in September. “We were united long ago, but chose to remain apart because they kept splitting a biscuit and giving us only half each. We wanted a full biscuit each, and we got it and relished it well. Now we are content with just half a biscuit again, so we have come together,” he had said.

Later that month, Rajinikanth told reporters that the project was under discussion. “The film will get rolling if we lock a good script. We are planning towards it, but hope we find a good story,” he had said.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life.