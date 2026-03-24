‘Box office ka baap’: Rajinikanth heaps praise on Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has praised Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling it a “box office ka baap” and a “must-watch film for every Indian”.

“What a film… #Dhurandhar2. Aditya Dhar — box office ka baap!!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must-watch film for every Indian. Jai Hind,” the 75-year-old actor wrote on X.

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Dhar expressed gratitude to Rajinikanth. “Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring ‘entertainment’ with just one benchmark — YOU. So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a ‘must-watch’ feels like the biggest ‘superstar’ moment of my life,” he wrote in his reply.

Dhurandhar 2 sees Ranveer reprising his role as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi.

Set in Lyari, Karachi, a region known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the original Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also exploring his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.