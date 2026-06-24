Rajinikanth clarifies why he did not post a birthday wish for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Superstar Rajinikanth has clarified that he personally called Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C. Joseph Vijay to wish him on his 52nd birthday, putting to rest speculation over his ‘silence’ on social media.

Vijay celebrated his birthday on June 22, with fans, celebrities and political leaders extending wishes online. However, social media users had questioned why Rajinikanth had not publicly wished the actor-politician.

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The veteran actor addressed the issue on Wednesday while attending the launch event of his upcoming film Dharman in Chennai. The film's title was unveiled at the event, after which Rajinikanth interacted with the media.

As he was leaving the venue, reporters asked him why he had not posted a public birthday message for Vijay. Responding to the question, Rajinikanth said, “I already wished him over a call.”

The clarification comes weeks after Rajinikanth held a press conference to set the record straight about his relationship with Vijay. Speaking at a press conference at his Poes Garden residence in May, Rajinikanth rejected rumours suggesting that he was unhappy with the election outcome or attempting to merge political parties.

Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged victorious in the Assembly polls.

“Rumours started spreading that I said Vijay shouldn’t become CM or that I was trying to merge two parties. Some are saying that I didn’t wish him at the airport when I already wished him on X,” he said.

“Rajini is not a cheap or low-standard person to speak unnecessarily about anything else. I was extremely shocked when I heard that Vijay had become the Chief Minister. As soon as the Chief Minister won, I congratulated him,” he added.

“I’m not even in politics, so why would I be jealous of Vijay? Maybe if Kamal (Haasan) becomes the CM, I might get jealous. (smiles) There is a 25-year generation gap between Vijay and me. It won’t look good if we compete,” the veteran actor said.