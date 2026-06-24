New hologram seal to certify authentic Indian single malt whiskies

Indian single malt whiskies will soon carry a certification hologram issued by the Indian Malt Whisky Association (IMWA), a move aimed at establishing authenticity and uniform quality standards as the category gains global recognition and witnesses strong growth in domestic and export markets.

The IMWA on Wednesday announced the rollout of a certification trademark in the form of a hologram for Indian single malt whiskies. The initiative comes at a time when Indian single malts have earned international acclaim for their quality and craftsmanship, driven by rising premiumisation trends and growing acceptance among whisky enthusiasts worldwide.

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According to the association, the certification trademark will serve as a "visible assurance of authenticity" and will be awarded only to manufacturers that meet IMWA's production standards. These standards are aligned with globally recognised benchmarks while taking into account India's unique terroir and climatic conditions.

Strict production standards

"To qualify, manufacturers must adhere to strict criteria that define Indian single malt whisky. These include the use of 100 per cent malted barley with no molasses or neutral spirits, production at a single distillery in India, distillation in copper pot stills, and maturation for a minimum of three years in oak casks not exceeding 700 litres," it said.

The association added that the entire production process — including mashing, distillation, maturation and bottling — must take place within India. It also specified that the use of external flavouring agents will not be permitted.

Boosting consumer confidence

"The certification mark is not just about compliance but about establishing a shared baseline of authenticity and process integrity," said IMWA Director General Maj Gen (Dr) Rajesh Chopra, AVSM (Retd).

He added that the initiative is intended to bring clarity to a fragmented market, strengthen consumer confidence and ensure the category's expansion is supported by verifiable standards.

IMWA said the certification is expected to address concerns related to product authenticity by providing consumers with a clear identifier for genuine Indian single malts, while also encouraging adherence to quality benchmarks across the industry.

Established in July 2024 as a not-for-profit industry body, IMWA represents Indian malt whisky producers and works towards promoting quality, authenticity and standardisation in the sector.