Rajat Bedi jumps from 954 to 9th spot on IMDb rankings after ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Actor Rajat Bedi, who made his comeback to Bollywood with Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has jumped from 954th position in IMDb rankings to the ninth spot.

Best known for his role as the villain Raj Saxena opposite Hrithik Roshan in Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), Bedi made his Bollywood debut with Raj N. Sippy’s crime thriller 2001: Do Hazaar Ek (1998).

However, Bedi has faded away from public memory after the 2003 blockbuster.

“#RajatBedi ranks #9 from #954 for his portrayal of Jaraj Saxena in The Ba***ds of Bollywood,” IMDb India wrote on X.

Aryan Khan, who made his directorial debut with the show, has secured the 6th spot, a big jump from his previous 87th rank.

Sharing a photo with Aryan, Rajat wrote on Instagram, “When god sends you an angel, this is what he looks like.”

Co-written by Aryan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan, the series stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh, Bobby Deol, and Anyaa Singh.

Anyaa secured the first position in IMDb ranking, followed by Sahher at second spot, Lakshya at fourth rank. Raghav and Bobby were placed 12th and 21st respectively.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh’s home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.