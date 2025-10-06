MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 06 October 2025

Raghav Juyal recalls maiden visit to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat: ‘Called my mother the moment I stepped out’

Raghav visited Mannat to meet Aryan Khan, with whom he collaborated on ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, currently streaming on Netflix

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.10.25, 12:57 PM
(left to right) Raghav Juyal, Aryan Khan

(left to right) Raghav Juyal, Aryan Khan Instagram

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal recently recalled his experience of visiting Shah Rukh Khan’s palatial Mumbai bungalow Mannat for the first time to meet Aaryan Khan in connection with The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Raghav mentioned going through a security scanner before entering the property and revealed that Aryan occupies an entire floor of the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first time I entered Mannat, there was a scanner like the ones at the airport. I had to go through it because back then, people were like, ‘Who is this guy? Has someone come to find work?’,” Raghav shared in an interview with NDTV.

“By mistake, I asked Aryan which was his room. Then I realised, this is Shah Rukh Khan’s house-you don’t have rooms here, you have full floors. Aryan just laughed and said, ‘Come, let’s go up,’ and of course, one floor was his. We sat there and jammed, and later we went out for dinner with his friends,” he added.

The experience felt so surreal to Raghav that he called his mother as soon as he stepped out of the house. “I told her, ‘Mummy, I just came from Mannat.’ She got so excited and started asking, ‘How is it from inside? How is their bathroom? Did you see the library?’ I had to tell her, ‘Mummy, I didn’t go there as a broker, please relax.’”

Raghav is currently basking in the success of Aryan’s directorial debut, Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

In the seven-episode series, Lakshya plays Aasmaan Singh, a young aspiring star trying to carve out an identity in Bollywood while navigating a series of challenges. Raghav plays his close friend, Parvaiz, who stands by him through it all

The series also stars Sahher Bambba, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh and Anyaa Singh in key roles.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh’s home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

RELATED TOPICS

Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Mannat Raghav Juyal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer attempts to hurl shoe at CJI Gavai in Supreme Court, cites ‘Sanatan ka apman’

An undisturbed CJI urges lawyers present to continue their arguments, says, ‘Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me’
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Quote left Quote right

What happened in north Bengal is a combination of man-made floods and excess rains

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT