R Madhavan warns fans about fake social media account: ‘Kindle be aware’

Actor R. Madhavan has warned fans about a fraudulent social media account claiming to represent him and said steps are being taken to hold the person behind it accountable.

The Dhurandhar actor shared a screenshot of the fake handle on his Instagram account on Saturday and clarified that no other accounts represent him or speak on his behalf.

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Madhavan also mentioned the username of the alleged fake account in the caption of his post.

“Fraud alert … this person is not connected to me or my team in any way. They claim to present me and speak to people on the social media on my behalf. This is totally a fraud account kindly be aware,” he wrote.

“NO other account either represents me nor speaks on my behalf on Instagram or any social media. PLS NOTE AND BE AWARE.. Appropriate steps are being taken to hold this person accountable,” he added.

Madhavan will next be seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to Dhurandhar and features the actor as Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).