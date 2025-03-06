R Madhavan and Nayanthara’s cricket drama ‘Test’ to hit Netflix in April

Actors R. Madhavan and Nayanthara’s cricket drama Test is set to premiere on April 4 on Netflix, the streamer announced Thursday.

“Namma vaazhkaila thiruppu munaiya oru tharunam varum. Adhuku per dhan TEST (There comes a turning point in our lives. It's called TEST). Watch TEST on 4 April in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote alongside a poster of the upcoming film.

Marking the directorial debut of producer S Sashikanth, founder of YNOT Studios Production, the upcoming film also stars Siddharth and Meera Jasmine.

“Set against the backdrop of high-stakes cricket, it's an emotional rollercoaster that puts the lives of a national-level cricketer (Siddharth), a genius scientist (Madhavan) and a passionate teacher (Nayanthara) on a collision course and forces them to make choices that test their ambition, sacrifice and courage,” reads the synopsis of the upcoming film according to PTI.

“Having nurtured stories as a producer for years, stepping into the director’s chair for ‘Test’ was both exhilarating and deeply personal. This film is about resilience, the weight of choices, and how life itself is the greatest test of all. Bringing together three powerhouse performers — R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth — for the first time made this journey even more special,” Sashikanth said in a statement.

Test will also mark Netflix’s first Tamil original feature film.

“It's a deeply compelling drama thriller that tests the moral thresholds of its three protagonists played by the powerhouse talents R. Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth. Director S Sashikanth brings a fresh and assured directorial voice and deftly tells a story that will keep you hooked till the last minute. We are incredibly excited to bring 'Test' to our audiences across India and the world,” said Monika Shergill, vice-president of Netflix India Content.

Test is produced by Sashikanth and Chakravarthy Ramachandra.