‘No trace of cigarette in entire scene’: R. Madhavan issues clarification after FIR against ‘Dhurandhar 2’ makers

Actor R. Madhavan on Tuesday said there has been a “misunderstanding” surrounding a scene in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, adding that the team has always respected and supported the Sikh community.

His clarification comes after Sikh community leader Gurjyot Singh Keer filed an FIR against the makers of the spy thriller, alleging that the film hurt religious sentiments.

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Keer, president of the Sikhs in Maharashtra organisation, claimed that a scene in the film shows Madhavan’s character, Ajay Sanyal, smoking a cigarette while reciting a sacred verse from the Dasam Granth, attributed to Guru Gobind Singh. According to media reports, an FIR has been registered at Mumbai’s Mulund Police Station over the sequence.

On Monday, Gurjyot shared a detailed statement on Instagram along with a video outlining his grievances.

“It is deeply hurtful and unacceptable to see a scene from Dhurandhar 2 where R. Madhavan is shown holding a cigarette while reciting a sacred line from Gurbani — “Sura So Pehchaniye Jo Lade Deen Ke Heth.” This is not just a cinematic act — it is a direct insult to Sikh values, beliefs, and the teachings of our Gurus. In Sikhism, the use of tobacco and cigarettes is strictly prohibited, and portraying such actions alongside Gurbani reflects a lack of respect and sensitivity towards the Sikh community. Gurbani is not mere dialogue — it is divine wisdom. Associating it with actions that go against Sikh principles deeply hurts the sentiments of millions. We strongly urge the makers of Dhurandhar 2 to immediately remove such scenes and issue a public apology. If not addressed promptly, the Sikh community will be left with no option but to protest against this disrespect. Faith and sentiments must never be compromised for entertainment. Respect every religion,” he wrote.

Responding to the controversy, Madhavan took to Instagram on Tuesday to clarify that no such depiction exists in the film. He said director Aditya Dhar was “extremely mindful” of the sensitivity of the scene and had specifically instructed him to put out the cigarette before reciting the verse.

Madhavan added that he had complied with the instructions and that there is no smoke visible in the scene during the recitation.

“On behalf of the entire Dhurandhar team, I sincerely thank you for giving our film so much love. Recently, I came to know that some people were hurt by the perception that I was smoking a cigarette while reciting lines from Guru Gobind Singh’s Dasam Granth. I want to clarify that this is absolutely not true. There seems to be a misunderstanding because I am certain that during this scene, while delivering those lines, Aditya Dhar, who is even more mindful about such matters than I am, had clearly instructed me to put out the cigarette. He ensured that there would be no smoke visible on screen and that I would not be holding a cigarette while reciting those lines. I had properly extinguished the cigarette, and there is no smoke coming from my mouth, nor is there any trace of a cigarette in the entire scene,” said Madhavan.

The actor emphasised that the team never intended to hurt sentiments.

“We have immense respect for the Sikh community and stand with them. We would never knowingly or unknowingly do anything to cause offence,” he said, adding that he personally visits the Golden Temple before the release of his films.

“I apologise, but we certainly have not done what is being claimed,” the 55-year-old actor concluded.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film also features Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi.

Set in Lyari, Karachi, a region known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the original Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel traces the rise of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also exploring his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.