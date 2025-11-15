Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Kill Bill’ remastered version to release with new animated sequence

Quentin Tarantino’s joint extended version of the two volumes of Kill Bill, slated to hit theatres on December 5, will include a never-before-seen seven-and-a-half-minute animated sequence and a runtime of over four hours, as per US media reports.

Titled Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, the film will remove the cliffhanger ending from 2003’s Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and the recap that began 2004’s Kill Bill: Vol. 2, according to Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming film will reportedly have a runtime of 4 hours and 41 minutes.

“I wrote and directed it as one movie — and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie. The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theater in Glorious 70mm or 35mm. Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory,” Tarantino said in a statement.

Kill Bill was initially intended as a single, four-hour-long movie. However, producer Harvey Weinstein suggested splitting it into two parts due to its long runtime. The split was announced in 2003, leading to its release in two volumes.

The two Kill Bill films chronicle a pregnant assassin, code-named The Bride (Uma Thurman), who goes into a coma for four years after her ex-boss Bill (David Carradine) brutally attacks her on her wedding day. When she wakes up, she sets out to seek revenge on him.

Apart from the Kill Bill films, Lionsgate also has the rights to Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight and Death Proof.

Other stars from the two films — Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Gordon Liu, Michael Parks, and David Carradine as Bill — are set to feature in the upcoming remastered version.

The Kill Bill films are produced by Lawrence Bender and written and directed by Tarantino, with character design of the Bride created by Tarantino and Thurman.