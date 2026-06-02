Rosamund Pike criticises audience member for texting during her play: Report

English actress Rosamund Pike recently criticised an audience member for texting during the climax of her West End play Inter Alia. She said that such distractions are noticed by performers on stage.

According to The Guardian, the Gone Girl and Pride and Prejudice actress addressed the incident after a performance of the legal drama on Saturday, but did not identify the audience member.

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“I just wanted to say, for anyone going to the theatre, it’s a huge thing that we’re trying to give you. I am trying to tell you a story, and I’m feeling you, and I hope you’re feeling me too,” Pike said after returning to the stage.

“Somebody was texting in this part...You know who you are, and I’m not going to single you out... Maybe it was very important, and maybe you’re a doctor, and you’re saving someone’s life, and I hope you are, but we do see these, we do feel them. I’ve got you, I feel like I’ve got to hold you all, so when I feel that and see it, it’s hard,” she added.

Inter Alia, written by Australian playwright Suzie Miller, is a legal drama centred on Jessica Parks, a pioneering London Crown Court judge whose professional convictions and feminist principles are tested when her teenage son is accused of raping a classmate.

Pike is best known for her roles in the films Gone Girl and Pride and Prejudice. She has several awards to her credit, including Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, Laurence Olivier Award, apart from nominations for Academy Awards and British Academy Awards.