Punjabi singer B Praak receives death threat and extortion call demanding Rs 10 crore

Punjabi singer B Praak has received a death threat demanding Rs 10 crore, allegedly from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Mohali police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint, the threat was conveyed through calls and a voice message sent to Punjabi singer Dilnoor, who is associated with B Praak.

Dilnoor reported receiving two missed calls on January 5. On January 6, he received another call from a foreign number. Finding the conversation suspicious, he disconnected the call, after which a voice message was sent to him.

In the audio message, the caller identified himself as Arju Bishnoi and demanded Rs 10 crore for B Praak. “Pass this message to B Praak that we want 10 crore. You have one week’s time. Go to any country you want, but if anyone associated with him is found nearby, we will cause damage,” the caller said. He added that if the demand was not met, they would “reduce him to dust.”

Following the threat, Dilnoor submitted a written complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali, on January 6. Police officials said an investigation has been launched to trace the origin of the calls and verify the identity of the caller.

B Praak is a popular name in the Indian music industry, with several of his Bollywood songs becoming major hits.

The incident comes amid a series of recent violent incidents attributed to the Lawrence gang. At the beginning of the new year, about 25 rounds were fired outside a businessman’s residence in Rohini at around 6 pm.

Similar attacks were later reported at a gym in Paschim Vihar and at the premises of a businessman in East Delhi, following a pattern of phone threats followed by firing outside targeted locations.

Delhi Police said the criminals involved in two of these incidents have been arrested following encounters.