Katseye faces backlash after Manon Bannerman’s hiatus sparks racism debate

Pop band Katseye has landed in the crosshairs of the internet after one of its members, Manon Bannerman, announced a break from group activities, prompting backlash over what many described as mistreatment and racial discrimination.

On February 21, much to fans’ shock, Korean talent agency HYBE shared a joint statement with Geffen Records on Weverse, announcing that Manon is temporarily stepping away from band activities due to health reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and well-being. We fully support this decision. KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right. Thank you to our EYEKONS for your continued love, patience, and understanding,” the statement reads.

However, fans weren’t convinced and got into a heated debate on social media, with many expressing distress over the sidelining of Manon.

The controversy escalated when the 23-year-old singer liked an Instagram post by content creator Simply Simone alleging she faced ‘abhorrent hate’ due to her race. The post claimed Black members of mixed-race girl groups often experience racism.

Many are now questioning whether Manon’s hiatus is truly voluntary or if it’s a result of internal conflicts and pressure from the agency.

“It was about time we had this conversation. Sadly, Manon is in the middle of it all. But it goes to show that when you pay attention, bias against Black girls becomes evident. No matter the outcome, Manon and Katseye will forever have an impact on race perception in girl groups,” a fan wrote on X.

Another post reads, “Katseye’s reputation is being permanently tainted because they underestimated how loved Manon really is.”

“Whoever decided to kick Manon out of KATSEYE is mentally challenged. It is a well-known fact that a band can't afford to lose a member after blowing up,” another fan wrote.

Several fans rallied behind the other Katseye members, pointing out that Manon’s leave is temporary and there’s no official word on her departure from the band.

An X user wrote, “Katseye has six members, and all of them are under a freaking contract. So, wake up if you’ve been on the internet for more than three years, you already know the girls can’t publicly support Manon.”

Katseye is a global pop group formed in 2023 through a joint venture between the Korean entertainment company HYBE and the American label Geffen Records. Though not essentially a Korean band, Katseye is inspired by K-pop training systems but with a diverse, multicultural lineup.

The members of the band are: Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung.

They debuted in 2024 with hits like Debut and Gameboy, quickly gaining fame with viral moments and performances at major festivals.

They won their first Grammy for the song Gabriella.