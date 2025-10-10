Prosenjit, Srabanti, Ishaa Saha attend ‘Raghu Dakat’ special screening in Kolkata

Actors Susmita Chatterjee, Srabanti Chatterjee, Ankush and Ishaa Saha attended the star-studded special screening of Tollywood star Dev’s latest release Raghu Dakat in Kolkata on Thursday. Take a look.

Actress Susmita Chatterjee posed with Idhika Paul, who essays the role of Moni, Raghu's love interest, in Raghu Dakat. Susmita looked gorgeous in a brown asymmetrical crop top and beige skirt, while Idhika stunned in a black-and-golden sari ensemble.

Sohini Sarkar, who plays Gunja in the film, attended the special screening with her mother.

Ishaa Saha turned heads in a one-shoulder top and black trousers.

Dev and Ankush engaged in light-hearted banter before the screening of the film.

Om Sahani, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Anirban Chakrabarti and Kaushik Ganguly also attended the special screening.

Srabanti Chatterjee, whose latest release Devi Chowdhurani clashed with Raghu Dakat at the box-office, attended the special screening in a pastel pink top and black trousers.

Actress Monami Ghosh stole the show in a white bodycon dress.

Satyam Bhattacharya kept it casual in a grey shirt worn over a black tee and black trousers.

Singer Iman Chakraborty wore a graphic yellow T-shirt and grey trousers. She struck a pose in front of Raghu Dakat’s poster.

Dev, who essays the role of a vigilante warrior in Raghu Dakat, fed Prosenjit Chatterjee a piece of the celebratory cake. Dev and Prosenjit had last worked together in the 2022 film Kachher Manush.