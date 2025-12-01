In pictures: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru tie the knot in an intimate ceremony

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Monday tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at what appears to be a temple.

Samantha looked radiant in a red sari, while Raj exuded elegance in a white kurta-pajama set paired with a beige Nehru coat.

“01.12.2025,” Samantha captioned her post on Instagram. Earlier in the day, a Reddit post sparked rumours that Samantha and Raj may tie the knot at Coimbatore’s Isha Centre on Monday.

A photo of Samantha Ruth Prabhu hugging Raj went viral in November, fuelling dating rumours.

The couple were caught in a candid moment seeking blessings during the wedding ceremony on Monday.

Earlier, the two sparked dating rumours after Samantha shared a selfie with the filmmaker. Clad in a white T-shirt, Samantha smiled while resting her head on Nidimoru’s shoulder.

Samantha teamed up with Raj and DK for the Prime Video spy thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also worked with the director duo on The Family Man and is a part of their upcoming Netflix fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom.

Samantha recently announced her second production venture, Maa Inti Bangaram. On the other hand, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.’s spy drama The Family Man Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. Meanwhile, Raj got divorced with Shhyamali De in 2022.