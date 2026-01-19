‘Red White & Royal Wedding’: Production begins for RWRB sequel with Nicholas Galitzine, Taylor Zakhar Perez

Production has begun on the sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue, the makers of the film announced on social media on Monday. Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are set to reprise their roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, respectively, in this gay romcom.

In a 17-second clip shared by the makers on Monday, the duo are back on set for the sequel, titled Red, White & Royal Wedding. The clip features the actors in pajamas, intercut with footage of them filming a bedroom scene.

In the video, Perez says, “Oh, I did want to say that we are here for Bea’s wedding,” referring to the sister of Galitzine’s character, Prince Henry.

Galitzine added, “Yeah, we just wanted to clarify, you know?”

Perez adds that their characters were not getting married, with Galitzine adding, “That’s a long way off at this point.”

While plot details for the sequel have not been officially disclosed, the film is widely expected to explore Alex and Henry’s wedding, despite the tongue-in-cheek remarks made in the video.

Jamie Babbit, best known for helming the cult classic But I’m a Cheerleader and episodes of Only Murders in the Building, will be directing the film.

Babbit will direct from a script by My Lady Jane creator Gemma Burgess, Red, White & Royal Blue director Matthew López, and author Casey McQuiston, whose bestselling 2019 novel inspired the franchise.

Berlanti Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will once again produce, alongside Michael McGrath, Matthew López, and Jennifer Salke of Sullivan Street Productions. McQuiston and Michael Constable will executive produce.

A release date for Red, White & Royal Wedding has not yet been announced.