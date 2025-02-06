MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nick Jonas lands in India to attend brother-in-law Siddharth Chopra's wedding

Priyanka Chopra's younger brother Siddharth is set to tie the knot with actress Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7

PTI Published 06.02.25, 05:22 PM
Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas Instagram

American singer-actor Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to participate in the wedding celebrations of his brother-in-law Siddharth Chopra.

According to videos circulating on social media, Nick -- who is married to Indian actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas -- landed in the city today afternoon.

Priyanka's younger brother Siddharth is set to marry actor Neelam Upadhyaya on Friday.

Dressed in white athleisure with a cap, the singer waved to the paparazzi stationed outside the airport as he exited from the gates. He was accompanied by his bodyguard.

Just before he got into a car waiting for him, Nick, 32, obliged the shutterbugs for a few photographs.

Priyanka, 42, came to India last month along with three-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and flew straight to Hyderabad before heading to Mumbai on Sunday.

The actor, who is based out of Los Angeles, has been sharing a series of pictures and videos from her brother's pre-wedding festivities like the mehndi and haldi ceremonies on social media.

Nick's parents Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Sr also arrived in India days ago to attend Siddharth and Neelam's nuptials.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

