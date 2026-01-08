Priyanka Chopra to play ‘mother, protector, pirate’ Bloody Mary in ‘The Bluff’

Actress Priyanka Chopra is set to play Bloody Mary, a character she describes as ‘mother, protector, pirate’, in her upcoming action-thriller The Bluff, she said on Wednesday, sharing first-look photos.

The first picture captures the Citadel actress in an action sequence with co-star Karl Urban, showing a fierce mid-air strike as she lunges toward him on a cliffside above the sea.

Another photo shows the actress wearing a white vest, blood smeared across her face, lips, neck, and arms, as she aims a shot while standing at a window. The other photos in the carousel offer a glimpse into behind-the-scenes moments, showcasing Priyanka’s fierce avatar and other pirate-inspired looks.

“Mother. Protector. Pirate.Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff February. 25. 2026 Only on @primevideo,” Priyanka captioned her Instagram carousel.

The Bluff will see Priyanka play a former pirate who must protect her family when mysterious sins from her past resurface, according to IMDb’s official synopsis. Priyanka finished shooting for the Frank Ewen Flowers directorial on August 3, 2025. She had shared a video on her Instagram story featuring her mother Madhu Chopra as they were on their way to the wrap party.

The Bluff marks Priyanka’s second collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios and AGBO after Prime Video’s spy action series Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville.

Priyanka was recently seen in Prime Video’s action drama Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress is set to star in S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu.

The Bluff is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 25.