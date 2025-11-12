‘Hopefully my return to Indian films’: Priyanka Chopra on S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Globe Trotter’

S.S. Rajamouli’s Globe Trotter might mark Priyanka Chopra’s return to Indian cinema with more projects likely in the future, the actress said during an interaction with fans on Wednesday.

“Hopefully a new era and my return to Indian films. I’m not sure. But I know it will be incredible @jain_salonii,” she wrote on X, responding to a question about the upcoming film.

Priyanka also reflected on her experience of working with Mahesh Babu and S.S. Rajamouli in the upcoming Telugu film.

The actress referred to Mahesh Babu as a ‘legend’. “The best way to join Telugu cinema is to do it with the greats! @urstrulyMahesh is a legend and a dear friend,” she wrote.

Priyanka went on to say that the film has been “life-changing” for her.

“He (S.S. Rajamouli) is the best,” she added.

Priyanka also talked about the difficulty of delivering lines in Telugu, which is not her first language. “It’s obviously not my first language but @ssrajamouli sir has been so helpful. I will be able to deliver my Telugu lines and live up to your expectations,” she said.

The Citadel actress shared that her daughter Malti often accompanied her to the sets of Globe Trotter in Hyderabad, where the three-year-old had a delightful time playing with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

"My daughter has been to set in Hyderabad, and she had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata’s beautiful daughter Sitara and went to @ssrajamouli's farm and met a calf. Her favourite memory," the actress said.

After a fan asked Priyanka if her husband, American pop singer Nick Jonas, knew Hindi, she responded, “Khana, paani, pyaar, paneer but I think he picked it all up himself.”

Tentatively titled Globe Trotter, the S.S. Rajamouli directorial marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink, which also starred Farhan Akhtar. This is also the first time that Mahesh Babu is collaborating with S.S. Rajamouli.

The upcoming film is expected to hit theatres worldwide in March 2027.

The official title of the film will be revealed at a special event in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City on 15 November.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Prime Video’s Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.