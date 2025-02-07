MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Priyanka Chopra attends brother Siddharth's mehendi ceremony along with daughter Malti, cousin Mannara

The ceremony was also attended by Priyanka’s mother-in-law Denise Jonas

Sanghamitra Chatterjee Published 07.02.25, 11:08 AM

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended her younger brother Siddharth Chopra and actress Neelam Upadhyaya’s mehendi ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday with mother Madhu Akhouri Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra and daughter Malti. Here’s a look at some moments from the celebration.   

Priyanka and Siddharth cuddled Malti, who looked adorable in a pink embroidered skirt. The Citadel actress looked gorgeous in a floral embroidered lehenga. Siddharth, on the other hand, sported a beige sherwani.  

Priyanka and Mannara shook a leg during the ceremony. Mannara looked stunning in a shimmery multicoloured lehenga.  

Priyanka’s mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, also attended the ceremony. As per media reports, Priyanka’s husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, is also in Mumbai to attend Siddharth’s wedding with Neelam on February 7.  

Priyanka posed for a family picture with Mannara and Malti. The Citadel actress has reportedly been roped in for SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB 29. 

Priyanka flaunted her mehendi design in one of the pictures. The 42-year-old actress has Citadel Season 2, The Bluff and Heads of State in the pipeline. She is also expected to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.   

