‘Cocktail 2’ earns in double digits on Day 1, emerges 2026’s fourth best Hindi opener

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Cocktail 2 has made a decent start at the box office, collecting Rs 13.50 crore nett on its opening day, according to industry data tracker Sacnilk.

The romantic drama, directed by Homi Adajania, has become Shahid Kapoor's second-highest opener after Kabir Singh, which had opened at Rs 20 crore nett.

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The film also emerged as the fourth highest Hindi opener of 2026, after Dhurandhar 2 (Rs 145.55 crore nett), Border 2 (Rs 30 crore nett), and Bhooth Bangla (Rs 25.65 crore nett).

According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.04 per cent on Friday across 10,458 shows nationwide.

The film witnessed 11.08 per cent occupancy during morning shows, which increased to 21.38 per cent in the afternoon and 23.69 per cent in the evening. Night shows registered the highest footfall, with occupancy reaching 37.62 per cent.

Maddock Films, the production banner backing Cocktail 2, however, said the film has earned Rs 14.1 crore nett (Rs 16.64 crore gross) in India on Day 1. With an overseas collection of Rs 7.36 crore gross, the worldwide haul stands at Rs 24 crore gross.

Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 drama Cocktail. Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Luv Ranjan, the film revolves around Kunal (Shahid) and Diya’s (Rashmika) turbulent relationship, when the latter’s old friend Ally (Kriti) makes an entry in their life.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga is showing signs of growth at the box office due to positive word of mouth. The film has earned Rs 14.15 crore nett (Rs 16.88 crore gross) in eight days. With overseas collection of Rs 9.25 crore gross, the total global haul stands at Rs 26.13 crore gross.