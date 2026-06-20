‘True Detective’ stars Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson to reunite on screen for Apple TV’s ‘Brothers’

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are set to reunite on screen in Brothers, an eight-episode comedy series premiering on Apple TV+ on September 23.

Apple TV+ unveiled the first look at the series, which is created by former The Office producer Lee Eisenberg. The show stars McConaughey and Harrelson as fictionalised versions of themselves, with the longtime friends and former True Detective co-stars discovering a decades-old secret that suggests they may actually be brothers.

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According to the official logline, the story unfolds at McConaughey’s ranch in Austin, where Harrelson brings his family for a retreat after his daughter’s wedding falls apart.

“As Woody turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth, Matthew finds himself juggling an entirely different identity crisis: a potential run for Governor of Texas. The result is a heartfelt, chaotic and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame and the messy line between myth and reality,” it says.

The cast includes Holland Taylor as McConaughey’s mother, Ma Mac, alongside Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, Noah Carganilla, Highdee Kuan and Oona Yaffe.

The premise draws inspiration from real-life speculation surrounding McConaughey and Harrelson’s friendship. Rumours about a possible family connection have circulated for years.

In 2023, Harrelson revealed that his father had a brief relationship with McConaughey’s mother, raising the possibility that the two actors could be half-brothers.

“We haven’t done a test, but there are too many times that I think to myself, My God, the similarities,” Harrelson told Esquire magazine. “The things he does, the things he says — just the way he is. I’ve felt that for years”.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Paramount Television Studios. Eisenberg, McConaughey and Harrelson serve as executive producers alongside Natalie Sandy, David West Read, Trish Hofmann, Bill Bost, Jeremy Plager, Jason Winer, David Finkel and Brett Baer. Trent O’Donnell directed the pilot and several additional episodes.

The first two episodes of Brothers will debut on September 23, with subsequent episodes released weekly every Wednesday through November 4.