Priyanka Chopra calls ‘Varanasi’ co-stars Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran ‘legends’

Actress Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday dropped a set of pictures with her Varanasi co-stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, calling the two actors “legends”.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the 43-year-old actress wrote, “Working alongside these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is already such a privilege.”

She further said, “On top of that we’re promoting our movie with the international media, almost a year ahead of its release! Seeing their reactions and the anticipation building is exciting to say the least. By God’s grace, we will live up to your expectations.”

In the pictures, the trio sport all-black outfits. While Priyanka dons a black sheer shirt paired with a black skirt, Mahesh and Prithviraj opt for casual looks in matching jackets.

The teaser of Varanasi was unveiled at a grand event in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on 15 November. The makers also revealed the title of the film, which was tentatively titled Globe Trotter. Mahesh Babu's character in the film is called Rudhra, who is described as a globetrotter and a timetrotter. Meanwhile, Prithiviraj Sukumaran is set to play Kumbh in the upcoming film.

In a BTS video shared by Priyanka from the Globe Trotter event, the actress can be seen practising a phrase in Telugu to say it out loud on stage. The clip feature fun moments prior to the Hyderabad event.

The film marks S.S. Rajamouli’s first collaboration with Sukumaran and Telugu star Mahesh Babu.

The production for the film began in April, and the filming reportedly took place in Kenya and Andhra Pradesh’s Borra Caves.

Varanasi also marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink, which also starred Farhan Akhtar. This is also the first time that Mahesh Babu is collaborating with Rajamouli.

The upcoming action drama is expected to hit theatres worldwide in March 2027.

Priyanka was recently seen in Prime Video’s newly released action drama Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.