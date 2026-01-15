Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti’s 4th birthday in Turks and Caicos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visited the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British overseas territory in the North Atlantic, to celebrate their daughter Malti Marie’s fourth birthday, as per photos they shared on Wednesday.

“Grateful for some quality family time in paradise,” Nick, 33, captioned his Instagram carousel.

The photos offer a glimpse into the quality time the family spent together on the island. In one image, Priyanka is seen posing while Nick snaps a photo of her in a yellow bikini in the pool. Another picture captures a partially eaten cake with the number 4 placed beside.

Other photos in the carousel showcase postcards and snapshots from their poolside fun.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 in Rajasthan, India. They welcomed their daughter through surrogacy in January 2022.

Priyanka recently presented an award at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony alongside K-pop band Blackpink’s Lisa. Nick also accompanied Priyanka to the ceremony.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Frank Ewen Flowers’ action thriller The Bluff alongside Karl Urban.

The Bluff will see Priyanka play a former pirate who must protect her family when mysterious sins from her past resurface, according to IMDb’s official synopsis.

Priyanka was recently seen in Prime Video’s action drama Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress is set to star in S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu.

The Bluff is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 25.