Prithviraj Sukumaran to play antagonist Kumbha in S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Globe Trotter’; first look out

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will play a ‘sinister, ruthless, and powerful antagonist’, Kumbha, in S.S. Rajamouli’s Globe Trotter starring Mahesh Babu, the director said on Friday, sharing the first-look poster of Sukumaran’s character.

Lauding Sukumaran, Rajamouli wrote on X, “After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair… literally…”

The poster shows Sukumaran sitting on an automated chair, clad in a black suit.

Tentatively titled Globe Trotter, the film marks S.S. Rajamouli’s first collaboration with Sukumaran and Telugu star Mahesh Babu.

The film is also set to star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and marks the actress's return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink, which also starred Farhan Akhtar.

The production for the film began in April 2025, and the filming reportedly took place in Kenya and Andhra Pradesh’s Borra Caves.

The upcoming action drama is expected to hit theatres worldwide in March 2027.

The official title of the film will be revealed at a special event in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City on 15 November at 6pm. The event will be streamed live on JioHotstar for viewers in India.