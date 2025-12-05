Prime Video shares first look of ‘Spider-Noir’ starring Nicolas Cage

Prime Video on Thursday unveiled the first look of Spider-Noir, the upcoming live-action series, starring Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage.

Nicolas Cage stars as Spider-Man Noir, a role he previously voiced in Sony’s animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).

The poster features a textured glass door with the shadow of a figure behind it. The text “B. Reilly Private Investigator” and “Nicolas Cage is ‘Spider-Noir” appear across the poster with a small spider near the bottom.

“The city needs a hero…hopefully they find someone. “Spider-Noir” – a new live action series starring Nicolas Cage – arrives 2026 in both black & white and color,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television for MGM+ and Prime Video, Spider-Noir follows Ben Reilly (Cage), an aging, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who must face his past as the city’s only masked vigilante.

The series will be released in both black-and-white and color formats at the Comic Con Experience event, according to a press release.

The show features an ensemble cast including Emmy winner Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Academy Award-nominated, Emmy-winning actor Brendan Gleeson.

Guest appearances include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Emmy-winning filmmaker Harry Bradbeer, known for films like Fleabag, Killing Eve, directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Spider-Noir is set to premiere in 2026, first on MGM+ in the US, followed by a global release on Prime Video.